Toggle navigation
B101 - Southern New England's 70's and 80'S Hits - Providence
B101 - Southern New England's 70's and 80'S Hits - Providence
On Air
Full Schedule
TC & Kristin
Podcasts
Marc Coppola
Bill George
JT
Lori Bradley
Don Jackson
Mike Salois
Dave Kent
Music
Playlist
What Song Was That?
Concert Calendar
Video Vault
Features
B101 Events
Wicked Deals
Photos
PARL Pet of the Week
URI Football
URI Basketball
Local News
National News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Connect
B101 Insider Club
iHeartRadio App
iHeartMedia Communities
Internship
Careers
Advertise With Us
Contests
James Taylor
Steve Winwood Tickets
Billy Joel at Fenway Park
Journey Asia
Aretha Franklin
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
57 Misheard Lyrics
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
TC & Kristin's Morning Mindbender!
Bill George's PARL Pet of the Week
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 7pm
If This Video Doesn't Make You Laugh Out Loud, You've Missed A Good Opportunity!
Senate Confirms Tillerson For Secretary Of State
Guards Taken Hostage By Prisoners In Delaware
This Circular Homemade Slip N' Slide Is Really Cool
New Hooters Spin-Off Ditches The Sexy Outfits
Humans Taking a Toll on 100 World Heritage Sites
$121K Raised To Help Keep World's Oldest WWII Vet In His Home
Looks Like The Obamas Are On Permanent Vacation (VIDEO)
Cue the Apocalypse: Bacon Reserves Are at a 50-Year Low
Why February 1st Matters In Rock History
A Deadly Illness Struck Kids For 22 Years. A Fruit Is To Blame
Results of Poll on Trump's Refugee Ban May Surprise You
x
See Full Playlist
B101
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from B101 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.